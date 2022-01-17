Woman charged with threatening to ‘blow up’ hospital

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to arrest a Batesville woman suspected of calling in a bomb threat to a local hospital.

Krystal Lynn Searcy, 32, is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond on one count of first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.

According to court documents, on Dec. 29, Searcy called the White River Medical Center and said she was “going to blow it up”

An operator at the hospital told investigators the call came in at 6:28 p.m. When he answered the call, the suspect said, “I’m going to come up there and blow up the place” before hanging up.

After pinging the phone to a location on the south side of the White River proved unsuccessful, Detective Dillon Silas called the number and a person answered.

“Silas aske who the person was and they stated that it was Krystal,” the affidavit said.

Detective Brenda Bittle then checked with the hospital’s human resources department to see if they had received any complaints from that number by someone named Krystal.

“A short time later I was advised that a person by the name of Krystal Searcy had made complaints using that phone number to the hospital,” Bittle said.

Investigators tracked Searcy, who is a probationer, down to a mobile home on Davis Lane.

“When Searcy was asked about the call, she first stated that someone had borrowed her phone,” the affidavit said. “But later stated that she had made the call.”

On Jan. 13, she was formally charged in circuit court

