Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman charged with threatening to ‘blow up’ hospital

A circuit court judge found probable cause to arrest a Batesville woman suspected of calling in...
A circuit court judge found probable cause to arrest a Batesville woman suspected of calling in a bomb threat to a local hospital.(Independence Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to arrest a Batesville woman suspected of calling in a bomb threat to a local hospital.

Krystal Lynn Searcy, 32, is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond on one count of first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.

According to court documents, on Dec. 29, Searcy called the White River Medical Center and said she was “going to blow it up”

An operator at the hospital told investigators the call came in at 6:28 p.m. When he answered the call, the suspect said, “I’m going to come up there and blow up the place” before hanging up.

After pinging the phone to a location on the south side of the White River proved unsuccessful, Detective Dillon Silas called the number and a person answered.

“Silas aske who the person was and they stated that it was Krystal,” the affidavit said.

Detective Brenda Bittle then checked with the hospital’s human resources department to see if they had received any complaints from that number by someone named Krystal.

“A short time later I was advised that a person by the name of Krystal Searcy had made complaints using that phone number to the hospital,” Bittle said.

Investigators tracked Searcy, who is a probationer, down to a mobile home on Davis Lane.

“When Searcy was asked about the call, she first stated that someone had borrowed her phone,” the affidavit said. “But later stated that she had made the call.”

On Jan. 13, she was formally charged in circuit court

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
The roads were mainly clear Sunday throughout Northeast Arkansas, according to ARDOT.
Wintry weather brings cancellations, power outages, slushy roads
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Huge snowflakes falling in Pocahontas, Ark., dropped the temperature 3 degrees almost...
PICTURES: Viewers sharing snowy snapshots and videos from snowfall underway now

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Paragould police arrested a woman Friday after they say her baby tested positive for...
Police: Mom arrested after baby tests positive for meth
No change this week in Arkansas gas prices. But one analyst warns there could soon be “pain at...
Despite steady gas prices, analyst warns of ‘pain at the pump’
Joe Jett (R-District 56)
State representative announces he won’t seek re-election