Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas ranked #2 in D1Baseball preseason poll

Arkansas baseball logo
Arkansas baseball logo(Source: Arkansas Razorbacks)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas is ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25.

D1Baseball released its rankings on Tuesday morning. The publication is the third of college baseball’s six major polls, including Baseball America, Perfect Game, NCBWA, USA Today Coaches and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, to release its Top 25 ahead of the 2022 season.

The Hogs were ranked No. 9 and No. 20, respectively, in Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball’s preseason polls.

Arkansas is the highest-ranked SEC program in D1Baseball’s Top 25. The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25, including six in the top 10 — No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 8 LSU and No. 9 Florida. Georgia and Tennessee checked in at No. 16 and No. 18, respectively, while future SEC member Texas held down the top spot at No. 1.

The Razorbacks, reigning SEC regular season and tournament champion, open the 2022 campaign – their 100th season of competition – against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police arrested a woman Friday after they say her baby tested positive for...
Investigators: Mom arrested after baby tests positive for meth
A circuit court judge found probable cause to arrest a Batesville woman suspected of calling in...
Woman charged with threatening to ‘blow up’ hospital
Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (1/18/22)
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 1/18/22 zoom press conference
Arkansas State men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 1/18/22 zoom press conference
Rucker had over 80 yards receiving and 2 scores as the Red Wolves drop their fourth straight.
Arkansas State WR Corey Rucker named a FWAA Freshman All-American