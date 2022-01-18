Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Asteroid to zoom by Earth in close, safe encounter

A huge asteroid is set to pass closely by Earth Tuesday afternoon.
A huge asteroid is set to pass closely by Earth Tuesday afternoon.(Source: NASA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A large asteroid is set to fly by Earth Tuesday afternoon.

NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies said the object, named 7482 (1994 PC1), will pass within about 1.2 million miles of the planet.

The asteroid, estimated to be a kilometer wide, is moving at 47,000 mph.

NASA calls it a “potentially hazardous asteroid” because of its “potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth.”

Scientists don’t expect it to hit Earth, but NASA predicted it’s the closest an asteroid will come for the next two centuries.

Amateur astronomers should be able to spot it with a small telescope.

NASA is also tracking it via its Eyes on Asteroids website, and people can also watch the Virtual Telescope Project’s livestream beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute
Jonesboro fire under investigation
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC
Outside of NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro
Region 8 hospitals work to keep hospital beds available
Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute
Area hospitals are at or near capacity due to COVID-19.
Region 8 hospitals work to keep hospital beds available
A Central Arkansas medical center reported over 100 people were at the hospital Wednesday with...
UAMS sees record with COVID hospitalizations, prepares for additional cases