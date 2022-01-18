Energy Alert
Community collects money, pet food to honor Betty White

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In honor of the late Betty White, the Region 8 community donated plenty of kibbles and bucks.

Following the death of the beloved 99-year-old actress, people around the country and here in Northeast Arkansas decided to honor White and her love of animals by donating to local animal shelters.

Photographer Melissa Donner-Gryffin opened the doors of her newly-constructed portrait studio on South Caraway in Jonesboro to accept donations from animal lovers across Region 8.

“I wanted to give my clients an opportunity to work with me to raise this pet food for our humane society,” she said. “I wanted it to be a gift from the community to our humane society.”

The community came through, donating 115 bags of food and raising approximately $3,000 for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

