Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

By WTVC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) - Cracker Barrel has been ordered to pay $4.3 million to a man who was served sanitizer instead of water at a location in Tennessee in 2014.

“He has a lifetime of healthcare needs facing him in the future,” attorney Thomas Greer said.

William Cronnon was expecting a glass of water when he went to Cracker Barrel years ago, but instead he got a long court battle.

“Instead of taking personal responsibility and personal accountability for their conduct, they abused the court system by denying that they did anything wrong,” Greer said.

The lawsuit awarded Cronnon $4.3 million to help with the damage that remains in his throat and lungs.

“It was a relief to him because he knew he was believed,” Greer said.

Cronnon will not receive anything close to that amount, though.

“This is an unfair law that only affects people who are seriously injured, and he will not even receive what he is entitled to,” Greer said.

Tennessee lawmakers created a cap on non-economic damages in lawsuits in 2011.

It limits Cronnon to $750,000, even though he has extensive physical problems.

“He worked for three years after this. He’s a hard worker. He tried to maintain his job, but he had to retire early,” Greer said.

Despite the decision, Cronnon’s attorney expects a future legal battle from the restaurant.

“They will likely appeal this verdict and continue to do everything in their power to avoid paying this man a penny, and I’m prepared to continue fighting,” Greer said.

Cracker Barrel was asked if they made any changes after the incident.

“Our policy has been and continues to be to never put chemicals in any unmarked containers,” the company said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WTVC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute
Jonesboro fire under investigation
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC
Outside of NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro
Region 8 hospitals work to keep hospital beds available
Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute
Area hospitals are at or near capacity due to COVID-19.
Region 8 hospitals work to keep hospital beds available
A Central Arkansas medical center reported over 100 people were at the hospital Wednesday with...
UAMS sees record with COVID hospitalizations, prepares for additional cases