Icy forecast could cause slippery commute

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday afternoon commuters.

Following a rainy morning, Meteorologist Zach Holder said cold air will start to catch up with lingering precipitation.

Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for afternoon commuters.(KAIT-TV)

“It’ll give us a little bit of everything—rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain—just in time for the drive home,” he said.

While precipitation will be light, he cautioned that it doesn’t take much ice to cause slick bridges and overpasses.

“A flash freeze won’t help things,” he added. “This airmass is much colder than what we had over the weekend.”

As temperatures quickly fall, whatever rainwater is left on the roadways will quickly freeze, causing more problems for motorists.

Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for afternoon commuters.(KAIT-TV)

“Not everyone sees the freezing rain, and some will change to sleet or snow,” Holder said. “Any accumulations of sleet or snow will be small but, if it falls hard enough, may lightly accumulate.”

While he expects this to be a “minor event,” he warned it bears watching.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

