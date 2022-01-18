NAACP hopes to end youth gun violence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With violence looming over neighborhoods and COVID-19 keeping children from participating in activities, experts say there has been an increase in youth gun violence.

According to gunviolencearchive.org, over the course of 6 years, the number of children up to age 11 either injured or killed by guns increased by over 300 and nearly doubled for teens ages 12-17.

Child psychiatrist Dr. Muhammad Asad Khan said there is a direct correlation between kids not having much to do and gun violence.

“When we provide exercise and other healthy outlets for children and adolescents, that provides a tremendous benefit,” he said.

For the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Craighead County NAACP, Mu Sigma Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, and the Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosted a Stop the Violence Conversation.

This virtual event brought together community leaders to discuss what can be done to help youth and decrease the amount of violence and their access to guns.

Recognizing a need for mentorship, the Craighead County NAACP is recruiting people to join them in the fight for change.

“When you have off time, you have to sacrifice some of your time, get down into the trenches with them,” said Rev. Kenneth Thomas, pastor of Bethesda Worship and Healing Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesboro.

If you would like to get involved in supporting the Craighead County NAACP’s Stop the Violence initiative, you can email them by clicking here.

