Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

NAACP hopes to end youth gun violence

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With violence looming over neighborhoods and COVID-19 keeping children from participating in activities, experts say there has been an increase in youth gun violence.

According to gunviolencearchive.org, over the course of 6 years, the number of children up to age 11 either injured or killed by guns increased by over 300 and nearly doubled for teens ages 12-17.

Child psychiatrist Dr. Muhammad Asad Khan said there is a direct correlation between kids not having much to do and gun violence.

“When we provide exercise and other healthy outlets for children and adolescents, that provides a tremendous benefit,” he said.

For the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Craighead County NAACP, Mu Sigma Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, and the Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta hosted a Stop the Violence Conversation.

This virtual event brought together community leaders to discuss what can be done to help youth and decrease the amount of violence and their access to guns.

Recognizing a need for mentorship, the Craighead County NAACP is recruiting people to join them in the fight for change.

“When you have off time, you have to sacrifice some of your time, get down into the trenches with them,” said Rev. Kenneth Thomas, pastor of Bethesda Worship and Healing Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesboro.

If you would like to get involved in supporting the Craighead County NAACP’s Stop the Violence initiative, you can email them by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police arrested a woman Friday after they say her baby tested positive for...
Investigators: Mom arrested after baby tests positive for meth
A circuit court judge found probable cause to arrest a Batesville woman suspected of calling in...
Woman charged with threatening to ‘blow up’ hospital
Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday...
Zach's Midday forecast, Jan. 18
A banner hangs above pet food donations
Community collects money, pet food to honor Betty White
Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for afternoon...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 1/18/22 zoom press conference
Arkansas State men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 1/18/22 zoom press conference