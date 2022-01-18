Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Paragould ranks 9th as one of the top cities in Arkansas

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 city is getting highlighted for the qualities it brings to the community.

Chamberofcommerce.org announced their top 10 cities to live in Arkansas, and Paragould ranked 9th on the list.

The ranking was based on different qualities in the city, such as employment, education, and quality of life.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said that this is an accomplishment for all the citizens of the city.

“Well, I think we check a lot of boxes,” Agee said. “When people look into relocating there are a lot of factors with that and thankfully we come at it with a multi-faceted approach.”

That approach focuses on safety, schools, and parks and recreation. Agee believes that these are the best qualities the city has.

“You can really see it in the quality of life,” Agee said. “Our parks, our schools, everywhere you go people have a smile on their face.”

Agee said that you can see growth all over Northeast Arkansas.

He believes that Paragould is the catalyst in the growth by drawing people from all over the country with everything the city has to offer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police arrested a woman Friday after they say her baby tested positive for...
Investigators: Mom arrested after baby tests positive for meth
A circuit court judge found probable cause to arrest a Batesville woman suspected of calling in...
Woman charged with threatening to ‘blow up’ hospital
Police lights
Police investigate Sunday shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday...
Zach's Midday forecast, Jan. 18
A banner hangs above pet food donations
Community collects money, pet food to honor Betty White
Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for afternoon...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute
Arkansas State interim women's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 1/18/22 zoom press conference
Arkansas State men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado 1/18/22 zoom press conference