Paragould ranks 9th as one of the top cities in Arkansas

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 city is getting highlighted for the qualities it brings to the community.

Chamberofcommerce.org announced their top 10 cities to live in Arkansas, and Paragould ranked 9th on the list.

The ranking was based on different qualities in the city, such as employment, education, and quality of life.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee said that this is an accomplishment for all the citizens of the city.

“Well, I think we check a lot of boxes,” Agee said. “When people look into relocating there are a lot of factors with that and thankfully we come at it with a multi-faceted approach.”

That approach focuses on safety, schools, and parks and recreation. Agee believes that these are the best qualities the city has.

“You can really see it in the quality of life,” Agee said. “Our parks, our schools, everywhere you go people have a smile on their face.”

Agee said that you can see growth all over Northeast Arkansas.

He believes that Paragould is the catalyst in the growth by drawing people from all over the country with everything the city has to offer.

