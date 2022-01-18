Red Wolves Raw: Basketball zoom press conferences (1/18/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Red Wolves basketball squads are in 2nd place in the Sun Belt. Both head coaches met the press Tuesday morning. Mike Balado & Destinee Rogers held zoom press conferences.

Arkansas State men’s basketball (11-4, 2-1 SBC) has a two game homestand at First National Bank Arena. They’ll host UT Arlington Thursday at 7pm and Texas State Saturday at 2pm. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Arkansas State women’s basketball (10-7, 3-1 SBC) makes a Yellowhammer State road trip. They’ll face South Alabama Thursday at 7pm and Troy Saturday at 4pm. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Balado & Rogers preview this week’s opponents, give a health update, and more.

