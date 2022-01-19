Arkansas State women’s basketball plays at South Alabama Thursday night

Arkansas State returns to the road this week, traveling to the state of Alabama for a pair of road tests. On Thursday, A-State takes on South Alabama with hopes of extending its winning streak to four games. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network flagship station KNEA 95.3/96.9 The Ticket/970 AM.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the 31st season in the Sun Belt Conference for Arkansas State. The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 767-593 alltime record (.564) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the active winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS

South Alabama enters Thursday’s contest at 7-8 overall (1-1 SBC) after opening up Sun Belt Conference play over the weekend. The Jaguars took down ULM on Thursday (69-54) in Monroe, before returning home and dropping a 71-64 decision to Louisiana Saturday. USA looks to create turnovers, leading the league in turnover margin (+4.60). The Jaguars are also inside the top half of the league in 3-point shooting, ranking third with 6.8 treys made per game.

Forward Jaylin Powell, a transfer from Elon, leads the Jaguars in scoring (11.3) and tops the conference with 1.93 3-point field goals per game. Mahogany Vaught is the lone returning starter from last season’s squad, leading USA in assists (40).

LAST TIME OUT

Arkansas State recorded its third straight victory on Saturday, trouncing Coastal Carolina 81-60 en route to a weekend sweep. The Red Wolves trailed for just under 2 minutes in the entire ballgame, taking advantage of 24 takeaways to defeat the Chanticleers. A-State has scored 80 or more in three straight league contests for the first time since 2000. Keya Patton led A-State with 19 points and a career-high 6 steals, while Jireh Washington tallied 17 points and a game-high 7 dimes. Mailyn Wilkerson was a third A-State player in double figures with 10 points (8 in the second half). Trinitee Jackson, meanwhile, led all players with 14 rebounds.

