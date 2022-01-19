Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Army Corps of Engineers gets $14 billion to help ease supply chains

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured the Garden City Terminal with local,...
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured the Garden City Terminal with local, state and federal leaders to see work underway focused on easing supply chain disruptions on Friday.(WTOC)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the release of $14 billion to the Army Corps of Engineers to fund 500 projects, with a focus on easing supply chain problems and addressing climate change.

The spending stems largely from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure deal, and the administration is trying to show how the projects will improve supply chain backlogs.

There are three specific projects tied to reducing supply bottlenecks by making it easier to transport goods, according to a White House fact sheet. U.S. ports have struggled to manage the inflow of container ships and move containers onto trucks as the economy recovered from the pandemic, resulting in delays in sending goods to consumers and higher prices.

Among the projects being funded for the Army Corps of Engineers is $858 million to replace locks on the Ohio River so that water levels are high enough for large cargo ships. Locks are enclosures that help to raise and lower water levels and make it easier to navigate waterways on uneven terrain.

Wednesday’s announcement includes $470 million for a new lock in Michigan that is key for shipping iron ore. There are also investments at the Port of Long Beach in California and Norfolk Harbor in Virginia to accommodate more shipping.

On the climate front, the Army Corps of Engineers will spend $1.1 billion to preserve the Everglades in Florida with projects to capture and store surface water runoff. There will also be $645 million to reduce coastal flood risks and $1.7 billion for inland flood risks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Icicles on a power lines became a common sight.
Icy conditions could cause slippery commute
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
Jonesboro fire under investigation
Crash impacting traffic along Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro Wednesday afternoon.
Crash at Red Wolf and Stallings blocks road

Latest News

A plan to allow people to buy alcoholic beverages at A-State basketball games at First National...
Alcohol sales at A-State games to be expanded
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration's first year
Full interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on North Main Street