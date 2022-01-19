Confusion with COVID boosters, effectiveness

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The questions with COVID continue as many people wonder about the effectiveness of the vaccine and booster with the rise of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Shane Speights with NYIT says that it is very normal for people to have symptoms when they contract any form of COVID, even if they are fully vaccinated and boosted.

“A vaccine plus the booster you have about 90% effectiveness with being hospitalized and that is huge,” said Speights. “If you’re only vaccinated without the booster, it drops in half to about 44 or 45% protection.”

He says the booster with the vaccine gives your body the protection from some of the life-threatening symptoms the virus has.

“That’s why the booster is so important because the booster then gives your body the ability to create antibodies,” said Speights.

Dr. Speights added that he would not be surprised if more variants come about in the future, which would lead to new boosters.

“This is something that we are going to be dealing with for the near future at least, and everyone has to make sure they are prepared,” said Speights.

He stressed that getting fully vaccinated and getting boosted lowers your risk of hospitalization tremendously.

