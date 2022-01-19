Energy Alert
Investigation nets arrests in Cleburne County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly two-year-long investigation into illegal drugs led to nearly 30 arrests Wednesday as authorities continue to search for about 20 additional suspects in a drug case.

According to content partner KARK, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20 people Wednesday. Eleven others were already in custody.

Sheriff Chris Brown said they worked with nearly a dozen other agencies in the case, with a goal of arresting 50 suspected meth dealers.

The Sheriff's Office is currently conducting a drug warrant round-up, searching for 50 people with drug-related arrest...

Posted by Cleburne County Sheriff's Office - Arkansas on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Brown said deputies seized nearly $5,000 worth of guns and drugs.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

