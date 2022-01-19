Jonesboro Fire Department responds to Wednesday morning fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened at an apartment complex.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Fire Department Facebook page, dispatch received a call just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, about smoke coming from an an apartment in the 1800 block of E. Johnson.

Fire crews forced their way into an apartment and encountered heavy smoke.

A female resident was located on the couch in the living room and was not responsive.

She was taken outside where she regained consciousness and was given further medical treatment.

The fire was located in the kitchen area and extinguished.

Several adjacent apartments had to be ventilated and cleared of smoke.

