One person killed in early morning crash in Jonesboro
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.
Police reported the crash around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue.
Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed that one person was killed.
Another person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
All traffic on Dan Avenue was rerouted briefly as crews worked to clear the wreckage. As of 9 a.m., the roadway was clear and traffic was flowing normally.
