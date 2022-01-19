One person killed in early morning crash in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

Police reported the crash around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed that one person was killed.

Another person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

All traffic on Dan Avenue was rerouted briefly as crews worked to clear the wreckage. As of 9 a.m., the roadway was clear and traffic was flowing normally.

#BREAKING: Jonesboro Police are clearing a fatal two-car crash on Dan Avenue & Lacy Drive.



Sally Smith with JPD confirmed a passenger in the car you see below is deceased.

One driver has been transported to an area hospital and the coroner was called to the scene.@Region8News pic.twitter.com/I0Q3IXEPHI — Jurnee Taylor (@JurneeTaylorTV) January 19, 2022

