Gov. Parson delivers State of the State Address

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson delivered his State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 19.

His speech focused on budget priorities and America Rescue Plan Act spending goals for 2022: workforce and education, infrastructure, agriculture, community development, health care and public safety.

“With a historic budget surplus and federal dollars coming to our state, we want to build on our past momentum to capture even greater opportunities for the future of Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “When other states will be filling spending gaps and budget shortfalls, we will be making investments in the future, because in Missouri, we took a common sense approach to the pandemic, never shutdown businesses, and have always had a conservative and balanced budget.”

He said Missouri’s strength comes in part from businesses creating jobs not just across the state, but here in the Heartland as well.

“We saw Carlisle Construction Materials invest $62 million and create 100 new jobs in Sikeston, Missouri, and we could go on and on. But the point is are small towns, big cities or anywhere in between. Missouri is open for business and business is good,” he said.

Parson also said it’s time to double-down on workforce development and skill-up Missouri’s workforce.

To compete against other states, Parson wants spend more than $21 million to recruit and retain teachers.

“Unfortunately, Missouri is currently ranked 50th in the United States for teacher pay. And half of our new teachers leave the profession by the fifth year,” he said. “This is unacceptable. We must do better.”

Under the governor’s proposal, the starting salary for teachers in the Show Me State would go up to $38,000 a year.

During his speech, Governor Parson expressed his continued support for Missouri’s law enforcement officers.

He also recalled last year when Missouri established the first law enforcement training academy at a Historically Black College and University at Lincoln University.

“We must work to strengthen our communities by supporting our men and women in law enforcement and learn from the failed policies in other cities and states to never allow anti-law enforcement measures to take hold in this state,” Governor Parson said. “In Missouri, we defend law enforcement, not defund them.”

This year, Governor Parson proposed investing $11 million to upgrade Peace Officer Standards and Training academies and provide more scholarships for law enforcement officers to receive POST certification and put more officers on the streets. These investments will aid with recruitment and retention efforts statewide and help keep communities safer.

Additionally, he asked the General Assembly to invest nearly $140 million in certain community health centers across the state for vital capital improvements to help meet the increased demand for mental health and substance use disorder services.

During his speech, Governor Parson recognized special guests for their “achievements and commitment to the people of Missouri,” including some from the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center:

Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center Nicholas Hodges – Computer Networking and Security Student Lydia Strickland – Graphic Design Student Anwyn Suhr – Digital Media Student

Michael McMillan – President and CEO, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

James Clark – Vice President of the Division of Public Safety and Community Response, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Pastor John Modest Miles – Pastor, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church

Janet Miles-Bartee – Executive Vice President, Local Investment Commission (LINC)

Colonel Russell Kohl – Commander of the 131st Medical Group, Missouri National Guard

Shanisha Alexander – Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Recipient, Bolivar Technical College

Bryan Webb – Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Recipient, Bolivar Technical College

Beth Houf – 2022 National Principal of the Year, Fulton Middle School

Northland Career Center Audrey Strope – Law Enforcement/Crime Scene Investigation Student Nate Wassam – Law Enforcement/Crime Scene Investigation Student

Carthage Technical Center Olivia Bourgault – Health Sciences Student Danny Darland – Health Sciences Student Carly Simpson – Health Sciences Student

Nichols Career Center - Jefferson City School District Cody Elliot – Welding Student

Pike-Lincoln Technical Center Destyni Gabel – Building Trades and ConstructionStudent Haley Dowell – Auto Collision Student Joel Mound – Diesel Technology Student

Paris FFA Chapter Chris Ebbesmeyer Carlee Long Kendall Mason Miranda Billings Katrina Thomas Maggie Cummins Baylee Wade Morghan Crane Josh Bondy - Advisor Audrey Nobis - Advisor

Colton Beck – Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper

You can click here to read a full transcript of the governor’s State of the State Address.

To see the FY2023 Budget in Brief, you can click here.

To see the America Rescue Plan Act spending plan, you can click here.

The FY23 Executive Budget will be available here at 3 p.m.

