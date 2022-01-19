2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Two possible suspects are in custody after three teens were injured in a shooting in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the shooting at the Balmoral Shopping Center at Ridgeway and Quince shortly before 3 p.m. Police confirmed Wednesday night that two possible suspects involved in the shooting are in custody as their investigation continues.

Police say a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old female were transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. A 16-year-old boy was also transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. All victims are in non-critical condition.

“Just to know something happened so close to, in the path of my children is very scary and I’m sure it’s very scary for the children that were affected,” said shopper Chastity Talbert.

It’s another act of violence Memphians shopping in the area said they’re fed up with.

The crime around here has gotten out of control,” said shopper Cameron Boyd. “It has been for a while now.”

“It’s happening a lot in the city here lately,” said shopper Greg Graziosi. “Something’s got to be done. I’m not a policeman, I don’t really know what to do.”

The shooting happened just yards away from Ridgeway High School. Shelby County Schools said the shooting happened after school was dismissed.

The district sent this statement to Action News 5:

We are aware of an incident in the Ridgeway community and local law enforcement is investigating. The safety of our students, teachers and faculty is our top priority. SCS Security and school administration followed District protocols and procedures following dismissal to help keep bystanders, staff and students out of harm’s way. Social emotional supports and counselors will be available at the school in the coming days. Our thoughts are with the students and families impacted.

The shoppers that Action News 5 spoke with also offered their prayers and condolences to the victims and their families.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 2:28 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2119 Ridgeway. One male has been xported to ROH critical. Officers are checking for additional victims. No suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 19, 2022

