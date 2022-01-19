Energy Alert
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.(GoFundMe via KCTV)
By Emily Van de Riet and Zoe Brown, Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man is facing several charges after a young mother was found dead in a bathtub and her daughter was bludgeoned and left for dead in Kansas City.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office told KCTV that Jose E. Escalante-Corchado has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers found Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, dead in a bathtub during a welfare check Jan. 15. They also found her 4-year-old daughter on a bed suffering from severe head trauma.

Police determined the daughter had been severely bludgeoned, and Hopkins had been killed elsewhere in the house and then placed in the bathtub, submerged in the water. There were large pools of blood and drag marks in the house, according to police records.

The young girl was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Detectives later found out that Hopkins had called 911 around 6 a.m. that morning, roughly 12 hours before police entered the home and found the crime scene. The 911 call-taker had heard people fighting on the open line. Police records do not indicate whether police responded to the initial 911 call or how.

Later, police received a call from a concerned family member, responded to the home, went inside and discovered the scene.

In the blood at the home, police found the print of a specific type of boot and later found a pair of boots that were identified as belonging to Escalante-Corchado.

Detectives also found that Escalante-Corchado’s truck was in the area of Hopkins’ house the same day the crimes were committed.

Surveillance video also showed a man in the area of Hopkins’ home running south, away from it, and then getting into a white truck. That truck was seen pulling into a gas station shortly afterward. The man in the surveillance video was a Hispanic man with black hair.

Escalante-Corchado told detectives that it was him at the gas station. He acknowledged that he knew Hopkins and her daughter.

Escalante-Corchado is being held without bond.

A GoFundMe was set up Tuesday for the little girl and in memory of Hopkins.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

