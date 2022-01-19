Energy Alert
Another cold night ahead

January 20th, 2022
By Aaron Castleberry
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
What else can I say, it is going to be COLD over the next few days. Temperatures will fall back into the teens tonight across Region 8 with wind chill values in the single digits. Friday is not going to be much better temperature wise than today. Many areas may not go above freezing into Saturday. Beside it is being cold, it will be nice, sunny days the next several days. We warm back into the 40s by Sunday. Rain chances return to the forecast by Monday night with another cold front that will move through and drop temperatures back into the 30s for the middle of next week. -Aaron

