Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises over $12.8 million for campaign

(KATV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ campaign says she has raised over $12.8 million total from more than 87,000 donors in less than one year since announcing her run for Arkansas governor. That includes over $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In a press release on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Sanders’ campaign reported she had raised $4.4 million from nearly 11,000 Arkansans. It was also reported she had over $7 million in cash on hand heading into the election year.

“Our campaign’s record-breaking support across the state is a testament to the leader Arkansans want – one who will invest in our kids’ education while ensuring parental control, create higher-paying jobs, and keep our communities safe,” Sanders said. “Clearly this message of opportunity for all is resonating, and together we will make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Sanders is the only announced Republican candidate for Governor after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped out of the race back in November 2021, and Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin dropped out in February 2021.

