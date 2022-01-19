Tenaris to add 250 jobs

HICKMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A welded pipe mill in Mississippi County will be ramping up production by adding 250 jobs.

In a Wednesday news release, Tenaris announced plans to boost production at its welded mill in Hickman. The plan calls for increased work including a welded product that officials say will meet ongoing demand in the market.

“Hot rolled coil prices have begun to drop following massive gains last year and customer demand continues to grow for domestically made pipe,” said Luca Zonotti, Tenaris US president. “These conditions make it the right time for a meaningful restart of welded production, part of the ramp-up across the United States that began late 2020.”

The company has had to work at lower levels during 2020 and 2021 due to a downturn in the market. In spite of the downturn, officials said employees went through crosstraining and learned other skills at the plant.

Company officials said the mill will be steadily adding capacity and volume in the next few months.

Zanotti said the opportunity for new production will be key for the business and the market.

“These are interesting times for our sector with more favorable movements in the market, though pressures persist, in supply chains and with the pandemic,” Zanotti said. “We remain uniquely positioned, leading a dynamic and fast-paced scale-up of our domestic operations, now with welded production contributing on a greater level to our integrated US network of mills and service centers.”

According to the release, the company has grown in the United States by 1,200 jobs since October 2020, with growth expected throughout the remainder of the year.

