Alcohol sales at A-State games to be expanded

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to allow people to buy alcoholic beverages at A-State basketball games at First National Bank Arena begins Thursday with a game against Texas-Arlington.

A-State Vice President for Strategic Communication and Economic Development Jeff Hankins said the university’s board of trustees voted in December to modify its lease agreement with the NEA Sports Club.

Under the modified agreement, the plan would allow NEA Sports Club to dispense beverages at “additional areas of service in the Centennial Bank Stadium concourses, additional areas of service at Tomlinson Stadium and service at athletics events at First National Bank Arena.”

Hankins said the previous agreement, which was signed in 2015, limited the sale at First National Bank Arena to concerts.

Alcohol sales are also allowed in an area along the first base line at Tomlinson Stadium and at the Loge Box, Private Club, and Johnny Allison Tower at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Under the proposal for Tomlinson Stadium and Centennial Bank Stadium, Hankins said the plan calls for sales to be expanded to an area along the rightfield fence as well as a concourse area at the football stadium.

However, people who attend football games will not be able to take the beverages to their seats.

Hankins said both proposals for Tomlinson Stadium and Centennial Bank Stadium are under review by the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Hankins said since the agreement was signed in 2015, there has not been a significant incident involving alcohol at games. He said the serving of alcohol has been a national and regional trend among college athletics, with area universities like Little Rock offering alcohol for many years at games.

