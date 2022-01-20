Energy Alert
We go above freezing for Saturday

January 21st, 2022
By Aaron Castleberry
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It was another cold day across Region 8. We have one more night of temperatures in the teens. We start a modest warm-up tomorrow. Temperatures will go above freezing on Saturday and Sunday we should get close to 50°. The next chance of rain looks to move in Monday night into Tuesday morning. The chance is not high, due to models not agreeing. More cold air moves in by mid-week.

