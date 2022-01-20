Energy Alert
Arkansas has biggest one-day spike in COVID hospitalizations

Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day jump in hospitalizations as the state continues to...
Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day jump in hospitalizations as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported its biggest one-day jump in hospitalizations as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 113 to 1,600.

It’s the second straight day that the state has seen record new COVID-19 hospitalizations and the biggest one-day increase since August.

The state also reported nearly 14,500 new coronavirus cases, a new record since the pandemic began.

However, the actual number of cases is likely higher because of people testing at home or who are infected and haven’t been tested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

