Arkansas softball #8 in preseason D1Softball poll

Arkansas softball earned a No. 8 preseason ranking in the D1Softball Preseason Poll that was released on Tuesday morning.

The Razorbacks are one of eight SEC programs to earn a spot in the poll, the most by any conference. Last year Arkansas began the season ranked No. 16 by D1Softball.

Last season, head coach Courtney Deifel guided the Hogs to their most successful season in school history, winning 43 games and capturing the program’s first SEC title and hosting NCAA Super Regionals for the first time.

Arkansas opens its 2022 schedule at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with opening day slated for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. against Rutgers. The Hogs open their home slate on Thursday, Feb. 17 against Wichita State, season tickets can be purchased HERE.

