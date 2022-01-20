Energy Alert
Arkansas softball #8 in preseason D1Softball poll

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Arkansas softball earned a No. 8 preseason ranking in the D1Softball Preseason Poll that was released on Tuesday morning.

The Razorbacks are one of eight SEC programs to earn a spot in the poll, the most by any conference. Last year Arkansas began the season ranked No. 16 by D1Softball.

Last season, head coach Courtney Deifel guided the Hogs to their most successful season in school history, winning 43 games and capturing the program’s first SEC title and hosting NCAA Super Regionals for the first time.

Arkansas opens its 2022 schedule at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge with opening day slated for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. against Rutgers. The Hogs open their home slate on Thursday, Feb. 17 against Wichita State, season tickets can be purchased HERE.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).

