Arkansas State football continues to assemble 2022 coaching staff

ESPN reports that former Syracuse defensive line coach Vince Reynolds will join the Arkansas State staff
ESPN reports that former Syracuse defensive line coach Vince Reynolds will join the Arkansas State staff(Source: Syracuse Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Arkansas State football coaching staff continues to take shape. An assistant with Power 5 experience is joining the pack.

ESPN was first to report that Vince Reynolds will be the new Red Wolves defensive line coach. He spent the past six seasons at Syracuse. The 2021 Orange D-line were top 20 nationally, averaging 6 sacks per game. Reynolds coached several All-ACC standouts and future NFL players. He’s had stops at Oklahoma State, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan to name a few.

Reynolds is the 2nd new assistant on the 2022 staff. Marquase Lovings was hired as running backs coach in December.

Walter Stewart was on the A-State staff for less than a month. He’s leaving Jonesboro to head back to his alma mater. AStateNation & ESPN report that Stewart is joining the staff at Cincinnati.

