Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts UT Arlington Thursday night

After a 12-day pause due to canceled games by Little Rock, A-State returns to action Thursday against UT Arlington. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

A-State is 44-17 since the 2017-18 season be- gan when scoring 75 or more points. The Red Wolves are 23-3, 7-0 this season, in the last 26 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting. A-State has outscored its three Sun Belt opponents 344-255 in the second half, a plus 11.1 margin (43.0-31.9).

Norchad Omier is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebound average at 11.7 rebounds per game. Omier posted his seventh career outing with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the game at Louisiana (29 pts / 17 rebs). Those seven outings are the second-most among Division I players dating back to the start of the 2020-21 season. Omier leads the Sun Belt Conference in defensive rebounds per game (7.14), double-doubles (9), field-goal percentage (.685), total field-goals made (89), rebounds per game (10.9) and total rebounds (152).

Marquis Eaton is the 6th Sun Belt Conference player since 1992-93 to have at least 1,400 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career. Eaton leads the Sun Belt and ranks second nationally in free-throw percentage (95.2 percent). He has made 32 consecutive free throws, second-most in program history, two shy of the program record. Eaton passed Chico Fletcher (1996- 00) for 7th on the all-time scoring list and has 1,480 points. He is 56 points shy of passing Dan Henderson (1,543) and John Belcher (1,544) to move into the top five.

Desi Sills is 50 points away from 1,000 in his career spanning Arkansas (2018-21) and A-State (2021-22).

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 61-73 (.455).

SERIES HISTORY: UT ARLINGTON

The sixth-most played series in program history adds another battle as UT Arlington and A-State tangle for the 66th time. The Red Wolves hold a 41-24 edge in the all-time series, but the Mavericks have won 11 of the last 14 meetings. UT Arlington leads the series 11-5 in games played as Sun Belt Conference foes. The Mavericks won three of four meetings last season as the two teams split the matchups at First National Bank Arena.

