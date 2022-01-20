Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1 in Poinsett County.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 near Rusken Packaging in Harrisburg.

At 7:25 p.m., IDrive Arkansas reported that lanes were closed due to the crash.

As of 7:55 p.m., the lanes across Highway 1 have been cleared.

Poinsett Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on NB State Highway 1 approximately 0.2 miles south of State Highway 322 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) January 20, 2022

ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was a snowplow.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, no injuries were reported. However, Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the crash.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.