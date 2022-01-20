Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dr. Fauci hopeful level of COVID ‘control’ is on the horizon

President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Fauci, calls the pandemic a “moving target.”
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the Biden Administration reaches its one-year anniversary Thursday, it marks one year of handling the coronavirus pandemic. In a press conference Wednesday, the president said the current state of the pandemic is not a new normal, but a job not yet finished.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor how to finish the job.

“Control at a level that the infection is low enough in our community that although it is not absent it is not disrupting our society,” said Dr. Fauci.

Fauci said it is unlikely we will completely eradicate the virus, but he said an increase in vaccinations and lower case numbers can bring some normalcy. The ultra-infectious omicron variant exposed testing shortages, a lack of therapeutics, and not enough high-quality masks in the U.S, raising concerns as to how prepared the nation will be for future variants.

“This is a moving target and a very formidable moving target. We’re continuing to push the envelope to get even better vaccines. There will be tests available online delivered to your home,” said Dr. Fauci.

And more widely available therapeutics, Fauci hopes. He said it is a good sign the omicron variant is already peaking in certain parts of the country. But Fauci still stressed the need for vaccinating and boosting to bring the country to a level where controlling the virus is possible.

“You want to get the level of infection such that it doesn’t so negatively impact our daily lives,” said Fauci.

Fauci acknowledged another key part of ending the pandemic: vaccinating other parts of the world where variants keep popping up. He said the U.S is doing its part in donating vaccines but said there is more to be done.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Icicles on a power lines became a common sight.
Icy conditions could cause slippery commute
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
Jonesboro fire under investigation
Crash impacting traffic along Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro Wednesday afternoon.
Crash at Red Wolf and Stallings blocks road

Latest News

A plan to allow people to buy alcoholic beverages at A-State basketball games at First National...
Alcohol sales at A-State games to be expanded
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration's first year
Full interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on North Main Street