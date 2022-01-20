Energy Alert
Duggar files motion, asking for new trial or acquittal

A former Northwest Arkansas reality star who was convicted in a child pornography case is asking a court for an acquittal or a new trial, based on questions involving evidence.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northwest Arkansas reality star who was convicted in a child pornography case is asking a court for an acquittal or a new trial, based on questions involving evidence.

According to content partner KNWA, Josh Duggar’s attorneys are making the request in a 75-page motion.

“The evidence elicited at trial does not support a conviction on either count — even in the light most favorable to the government,” his attorneys said in the motion. “The government failed to adduce any evidence that Duggar ‘knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.’”

Defense attorneys also allege that by addressing video files submitted as evidence, “the jury had no evidence that Duggar personally viewed any specific portion of any of the files allegedly found on the computer.”

The motion also claimed “the jury’s verdict may be overturned if ‘the evidence weighs heavily enough against the verdict such that a miscarriage of justice may have occurred.’”

Duggar is being held in the Washington County jail in Fayetteville awaiting sentencing in the case.

