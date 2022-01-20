GOP lawmaker leaves race for Arkansas secretary of state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Republican legislator and sponsor of Arkansas’ voter ID law is dropping out of the race for secretary of state.

State Rep. Mark Lowery said Wednesday he’s leaving to run for another office.

Lowery says he’ll announce what office he’ll seek Friday.

Lowery was one of two Republicans challenging Secretary of State John Thurston in the May GOP primary.

Former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams is also running for the Republican nomination. Josh Price and Anna Beth Gorman are seeking the Democratic nomination.

