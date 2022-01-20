Energy Alert
Group provides Narcan, AED grants to county

A group that helps promote healthy living in Arkansas is providing life-saving equipment to Craighead County officials to use in case of an emergency.(WEAU)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A group that promotes healthy living in Arkansas is providing life-saving equipment to Craighead County officials to use in case of an emergency.

The Blue and You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas said Thursday that Craighead County will receive Narcan and automated external defibrillators for use at the highway department, juvenile department, public defender’s office, and maintenance department.

Kerri Nettles, senior community and public relations coordinator for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, said the county bought several items like Narcan and AED’s in 2021 and that the group provides grants to help cities and counties with needs.

“A lot of cities and counties have had a lot of trouble getting funding for things like Narcan, and these grants can really help,” Nettles said.

People can learn more by visiting the group’s website.

