Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hope House slated to open in summer 2022

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hope for the Hope House!

A resource for the homeless in Jonesboro is moving forward after being met with several obstacles caused by the pandemic.

“If you would have pictured this before the pandemic, you would have never in a million years said, hey it will take me a year to get supplies,” said Guy Pardew, the Vice President of Olympus Construction.

Olympus is the contractor for the project.

Supply chain issues, due to the pandemic, are causing inflation, especially on supplies for construction projects like Hope House.

“Well, it is extremely difficult,” said Pardew when describing the process this far.

According to the initial building permit, project costs were $140,000. Now, it’s over $200,000.

“We already went and actualized and went through the budget and sent out with cost estimates and we are above that already,” said Pardew. “The church is forking the bill.”

The Fisher Street Church of God in Christ International wanted to create a space needed in the community.

“Want to provide a place for them to come and take showers and find resources and things like that,” said Matthew Lloyd, Jr., pastor of the church.

Lloyd said after purchasing the land next to the church, Amanda Emerson and other community members came to them about the Hope House idea.

The church planned to use the old building on the property for the project, but after seeing how damaged the building was they chose to start from scratch.

The issues led to added time and money to the project.

“Just coming to the Hope House. It will just give them hope, honestly,” said Aisha Stafford, the director of the project.

She said that is how they came up with the name of the center.

The project received many donations, but as prices continued to rise, the donations did not.

“As far as getting the project completed, it would have been great to have a lot more donations and people stepping up,” said Pardew.

That hindered a lot of progress since 2020.

Leaders with the church said the Hope House is slated to be done and up and running by the summer of this year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute
Jonesboro fire under investigation
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Outside of NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro
Region 8 hospitals work to keep hospital beds available
Rain changing to freezing rain and possibly sleet or snow could cause problems for Wednesday...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute
Area hospitals are at or near capacity due to COVID-19.
Region 8 hospitals work to keep hospital beds available
A Central Arkansas medical center reported over 100 people were at the hospital Wednesday with...
UAMS sees record with COVID hospitalizations, prepares for additional cases
Winter weather moved into Region 8 Wednesday, with heavy winds and low temperatures expected...
Icy forecast could cause slippery commute