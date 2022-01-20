Jan. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Precipitation has left, and it is very cold and windy. Those two will team up to make it a tough morning and make the teens feel like single digits.

A few spots could see their wind chill drop below zero. Highs only get into the 20s today, and the wind decreases but doesn’t go away.

Bundle up and stay inside if you can. Most main roads are clear with ice patches reported in Clay, Sharp, Izard, and Stone counties.

Side roads may be a little worse in those counties. Ice patches are possible across southern Missouri too.

Most of us probably won’t get back above freezing until the weekend. At least we’ll get sunshine and no new storm system until next week.

We’ll have some cold air in place, so we’ll have to watch that system for winter weather too.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

UAMS sees record with COVID hospitalizations, prepares for additional cases.

Region 8 hospitals work to keep hospital beds available.

Local school districts are dealing with staffing shortages as COVID-19 cases rise and they are searching for more substitutes to help fill those gaps.

Expert gives advice on teaching kids while at home.

A resource for the homeless in Jonesboro is moving forward after being met with several obstacles caused by the pandemic.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.