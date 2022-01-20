Jonesboro boys basketball in MaxPreps national poll

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro high boys basketball is on the national radar.

The Golden Hurricane are #47 in the new MaxPreps Top 50. Wes Swift’s crew are 13-3 this season, 4-0 in 5A East play. One of their victories is over #9 North Little Rock.

JHS has a busy weekend on the hardwood. They’ll host Searcy Friday night at 6pm at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium. The Canes will hit the road to Mississippi to play in the 30th Hotbed Classic. Jonesboro takes on Clinton (MS) on Saturday.

