Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on North Main Street
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Emergency crews got a call around 5:10 p.m. about the fire.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, firefighters are working to battle the blaze.
It appears that the house is not occupied.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
