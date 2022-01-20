Energy Alert
Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on North Main Street

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of North Main Street.

Emergency crews got a call around 5:10 p.m. about the fire.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, firefighters are working to battle the blaze.

It appears that the house is not occupied.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

