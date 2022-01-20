Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on North Main Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of North Main Street.

Emergency crews got a call around 5:10 p.m. about the fire.

Smoke is coming from the back of the home. Main is shut down from 141 to Center. pic.twitter.com/9KapEAFF49 — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) January 20, 2022

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, firefighters are working to battle the blaze.

It appears that the house is not occupied.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

