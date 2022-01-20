Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police shut down a busy roadway Thursday morning due to a fatal crash investigation involving one of their officers.

According to Memphis Police Department, the on-duty officer was driving on East Shelby Drive when another vehicle traveling on Pleasant Hill struck the officer’s car.

The officer was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle died on the scene. Investigators have not released their identities.

Video footage we gathered from the scene shows the police cruiser and another vehicle at the Exxon gas station on the corner of the intersection. A small blue car was also crashed on a grassy area near the intersection.

Caption

Memphis police and fire departments say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation, according to MPD.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Icicles on a power lines became a common sight.
Icy conditions could cause slippery commute
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
Jonesboro fire under investigation
Crash impacting traffic along Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro Wednesday afternoon.
Crash at Red Wolf and Stallings blocks road

Latest News

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
ARDOT is preparing for the worst but hoping for the best when it comes to winter weather.
Winter storm forces ARDOT to prep roads in unique way
A truck driver rescued a crash victim from a creek on Friday, January 14.
Truck driver credited with saving crash victim from McCracken Co. creek
Traffic on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro
ARDOT reduces speed limit on Johnson Avenue and Highway 18
Speed limit on Johnson Ave and Hwy 18 reduced
Speed limit on Johnson Ave and Hwy 18 reduced