Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees, with an average starting salary of $80,000 a year.

According to a media release from Nucor, Nucor Steel and Nucor Yamato Steel in Blytheville will be accepting applications for the positions starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31.

Officials said the registration period will end once a set number of people have expressed interest.

You can apply at Nucor’s website by selecting “Entry-level production-Steel in Arkansas” to fill out a questionnaire.

If selected, the job candidate will take part in an assessment Feb. 17 and 18. Candidates selected will be interviewed Feb. 28 to Mar. 22 at Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville.

