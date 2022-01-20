Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Armed crowd chases, shoots man

Blytheville Police Department
Blytheville Police Department((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man is recovering after he told police an armed mob chased and shot him.

Police responded to the 2100-block of Carolyn Street around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, regarding shots fired.

When officers arrived, a 34-year-old man flagged them down and said he had been shot.

According to the initial incident report, the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his torso.

When asked who shot him, the man said he was at the apartments on West Rose when several armed people began to chase him while firing various weapons at him, the report stated.

However, the man refused to tell police who chased and shot him.

An ambulance took the victim to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment of his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Icicles on a power lines became a common sight.
Icy conditions could cause slippery commute
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
Jonesboro fire under investigation
Crash impacting traffic along Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro Wednesday afternoon.
Crash at Red Wolf and Stallings blocks road

Latest News

A plan to allow people to buy alcoholic beverages at A-State basketball games at First National...
Alcohol sales at A-State games to be expanded
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on North Main Street
A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
A former Northwest Arkansas reality star who was convicted in a child pornography case is...
Duggar files motion, asking for new trial or acquittal
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19