Region 8 hospitals work to keep hospital beds available

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hospitals are running out of room as COVID-19 patients who are admitted increases.

COVID-19 rates continue to go up as the Omicron variant remains the most contagious.

“We don’t believe we’ve seen the peak of this variant,” Gary Paxson, President & CEO of White River Health System, said.

Both White River Medical Center and NEA Baptist are seeing a slow but steady increase in COVID-19 cases.

At White River Medical Center in Batesville, they have 224 beds, 60 beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients and 50 of them are in use.

As for NEA Baptist in Jonesboro, they have 71 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday and have 228 beds available.

“Unlike what we were seeing with Delta, where a lot of patients coming in were needing intensive care we are seeing on MedSurge. It’s great that they are not needing intensive care, but that’s taking a majority of the rooms,” Ty Jones, who represents NEA Baptist, said.

Both hospitals also have contingency plans.

For NEA Baptist, they are providing beds to anyone who has COVID and working to find ways to send patients to other hospitals within their system of hospitals, if needed.

Their capacity has been steadily around 90%.

As for White River Medical Center, they have dedicated specific amounts of beds for COVID patients and have a plan to accommodate 100 patients, if needed. They are incrementally increasing this number as needed.

These plans are being monitored daily.

Both hospitals are recommending that people be vaccinated as they see the trend in people hospitalized being unvaccinated.

