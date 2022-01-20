Energy Alert
Rivercrest anticipates growth from steel industry project

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - United States Steel Corporation announced earlier in January a $3 billion expansion project in Osceola that brings 900 jobs to Mississippi County.

School districts in communities surrounding the steel mills are ready to welcome families who are moving to the county.

“We want their employees – that work here – we want them to live here,” Rivercrest Assistant Superintendent Shantele Raper said. “We want them to feel good about the choices they make in their child’s education.”

Raper mentioned the school offers a career and technical program for students who want to join the county workforce after high school, adding she encourages students to choose that path.

“So many times students want to graduate high school and move somewhere else,” she said. “We want them to graduate and be happy about working in Mississippi County.”

Raper believes Mississippi County has a lot to offer to new and existing residents.

