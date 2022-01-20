Energy Alert
Santiago Restrepo steps down as Arkansas State volleyball coach

Red Wolves huddle during match Thursday
Red Wolves huddle during match Thursday(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Thursday that Santiago Restrepo has chosen to resign his position as head volleyball coach, effective immediately.

“Our Athletics Department was looking forward to Coach Restrepo leading our volleyball program into the 2022 season, so his personal decision to resign comes unexpectedly,” said Bowen.  “However, I will respect his decision and wish him the best in the future.  We want to thank him for not only his service to our volleyball program, but also our Athletics Department and Arkansas State University, the past three years.”

Restrepo completed his third season in 2021 as the head coach of the volleyball program, completing his time with the Red Wolves with a 40-37 overall record.  Most recently, A-State posted a 15-14 overall record and 6-10 Sun Belt Conference mark last season.

Bowen said a national search will begin immediately for the next head coach of A-State’s volleyball program that has won nine regular-season Sun Belt Conference championships and appeared in five NCAA Tournaments.  Executive Senior Associate AD and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) Amy Holt will oversee the program in an interim capacity during A-State’s head coach search.

