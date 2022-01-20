Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tarantula-killing worm named after Jeff Daniels

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have named a tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels, star of the 1990 film “Arachnophobia.”

A team of scientists from the University of California, Riverside recently discovered the new species of nematode, a type of worm, and named it “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi.”

Their findings were published Monday in the Journal of Parasitology.

They named the worm after Daniels because in “Arachnophobia” his character takes on a deadly invasion of spiders.

In real life, the newly discovered nematodes infect the mouths of tarantulas, impacting their ability to eat, which eventually kills them.

As for how Daniels feels about the worm’s name, he said he’s honored by the homage to him and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Icicles on a power lines became a common sight.
Icy conditions could cause slippery commute
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
Jonesboro fire under investigation
Crash impacting traffic along Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro Wednesday afternoon.
Crash at Red Wolf and Stallings blocks road

Latest News

A plan to allow people to buy alcoholic beverages at A-State basketball games at First National...
Alcohol sales at A-State games to be expanded
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration's first year
Full interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro firefighters respond to fire on North Main Street