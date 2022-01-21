Energy Alert
Agency reports hack to Jonesboro police

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council said someone hacked into their corporate email to gain information to open a bank account.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, CRDC’s Chief Financial Officer Rhonda Gillis reported the scam to police on Thursday night.

Gillis explained that their bank contacted them about someone using her e-mail address forms that are used to move money from their accounts.

The suspect or suspects tried to move money into a Wells Fargo account.

The culprits weren’t able to transfer funds.

Gillis told Region 8 News that CRDC immediately contacted their funding sources and directors about the issue.

The agency has also implemented new changes to help keep this from happening again.

Since no money was moved in this incident, investigators are not able to track exactly who did it.

