Arkansas prof pleads guilty to lying about China patents

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A University of Arkansas professor has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about patents he had for inventions in mainland China.

Simon Saw-Teong Ang pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to one count from a 58-count federal indictment.

Prosecutors say 24 patents bearing Ang’s name were filed with the Beijing government but that he failed to report the patents to the university and denied having them when questioned by the FBI.

The university requires disclosure of all faculty patents, which the university would own. The plea deal calls for a one-year prison sentence, but the crime could be punishable by up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

