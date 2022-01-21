Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford Expedition.(Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Alabama stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle on the interstate only to make a shocking discovery – $500,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden within its walls.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 18, a deputy “noticed irregularities about” a 2003 Ford Expedition that was being transported on a car carrier with an Illinois tag.

The deputy stopped the car carrier and searched the Ford Expedition, discovering 116 pounds of methamphetamine tucked inside the vehicle’s factory voids.

The Ford Expedition was being shipped from Los Angeles to Orlando. Officials seized the drugs and the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car carrier was released. Authorities are still investigating the origin of the drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Icicles on a power lines became a common sight.
Icy conditions could cause slippery commute
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro fire under investigation

Latest News

A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
City officials in Brookland have already started 2022, with a plan to build a sports complex in...
New sports complex project planned for city
A Jonesboro woman said Thursday she was surprised with receiving a large number of birthday...
Jonesboro woman gets once-in-a-lifetime birthday surprise
A committee will be meeting later this week to interview for the vacant Craighead County...
Committee to discuss library director position
The interviews for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library director position will be on...
Committee to discuss library director position