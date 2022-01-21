Committee to discuss library director position

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A committee will be meeting this week to interview for the vacant Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library director position.

Officials said the meeting will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Civic League Room at the library on 315 West Oak Avenue.

The interviews are scheduled for 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Officials said the interviews will be done by a committee of three board members and two staff members.

The person selected for the position will replace David Eckert, who resigned last year to take a job out of state.

