Committee to discuss library director position
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A committee will be meeting this week to interview for the vacant Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library director position.
Officials said the meeting will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Civic League Room at the library on 315 West Oak Avenue.
The interviews are scheduled for 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m.
Officials said the interviews will be done by a committee of three board members and two staff members.
The person selected for the position will replace David Eckert, who resigned last year to take a job out of state.
