Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fast Break Friday Night (1/21/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 3 of Fast Break Friday Night features more conference games around Northeast Arkansas.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/14/2022)

Searcy at Jonesboro (Boys)

Searcy at Jonesboro (Girls)

West Memphis at Paragould (Girls)

West Memphis at Paragould (Boys)

Marion at Greene County Tech (Boys)

Marion at Greene County Tech (Girls)

Valley View at Brookland (Boys)

Westside at Trumann (Boys)

Highland at Blytheville (Boys)

Rivercrest at Osceola (Boys)

Hoxie at Osceola (Girls)

Hoxie at Manila (Boys)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
A woman was taken to a Paragould hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49,...
One injured in Highway 49 head-on crash
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro fire under investigation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

The Hurricane and Lady Hurricane are defending 5A State Champions.
Jonesboro boys basketball in MaxPreps national poll
Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2021-2022)
Westside & Marion win kait8.com fan poll
Westside & Marion are the Hot Shots of the Week (1/10/22 - 1/14/22)
Raiders rally in 4th to beat Paragould
Nettleton boys beat Paragould in 5A East play