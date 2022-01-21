Future looking dim for volunteer fire departments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Volunteer fire departments are just that, volunteers.

It’s always been an issue to get enough volunteers to serve their community, but recently, the Philadelphia Volunteer Fire Department has seen major staff shortages.

They explained it in this post on social media.

The department asked for more help due to their need for volunteers being critical.

Chief Terry Jones said they only have about 18 volunteers on the roster, but if a call came in, they may only have a few people show up.

“Sometimes, you think I don’t have enough people. If a structure fire happens. You have five guys show up. It takes more than that. So, you have to call in your neighboring departments to help,” said Jones.

He said they are not closing the station right now, but when they have fewer volunteers, home insurance rates for people nearby could go up.

Every Thursday night, the department has a class for people wanting to be volunteer firefighters.

Jones said anyone is welcome to come, learn, and talk to them about being a part of the team.

The class is held at the department at 106 Craighead 307, starting at 7 pm.

