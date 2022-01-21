Energy Alert
Jan. 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Cold stays in place across Region 8 until Sunday when highs get close to 50. Many don’t go above freezing until Saturday afternoon.

We stay dry and mostly sunny until late Monday as a storm system passes to our south. It’s possible some may see light rain pass through, but heavier amounts stay to the south.

Next week looks pretty quiet with only more waves of cold air expected.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74.

Future looking dim for volunteer fire departments.

Staff shortages forcing COVID positive healthcare workers back faster.

Arkansas State Police want higher starting salaries for new recruits.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
A woman was taken to a Paragould hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49,...
One injured in Highway 49 head-on crash
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro fire under investigation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Phillip Hollis, 58, of Jonesboro was arrested this week on suspicion of computer child...
Man arrested in computer child porn case
March For Life rally draws crowd from across the country, including one group who drove 30 hours fro
The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Jan. 12 on Falls Street in Jonesboro.
Name released in FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas by age group, 1/21/22
Briefing Replay: Arkansas sees 100,000 active COVID cases